Crews are working at the Straschnitzki home in Airdrie to turn the basement into a suite for Ryan and a new lift is being installed to help him access other areas of the residence.

Ryan ‘Straz’ Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down following a crash last April between a transport truck and the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus.

The crash killed 16 members of the team and injured 13 others.

Since the crash, the Straschnitzkis have been living in a local hotel while their home is renovated to accommodate Ryan’s needs.

Part of that work involves building an elevator from the garage down to his apartment.

Easter Seals’ Give a Kid a Lift Program and Garaventa Lifts from Calgary are putting a lift in the home for free.

“This will give access, Ryan access, from the garage to the main floor and then down here to his accessible suite. It’ll basically give him barrier-free access to come and go from the house whenever he wants,” said Mike Jennings from Garaventa Lifts.

The initiative is in its ninth year and is open to people with a disability that require a residential elevator in their home.

For more information on the Give a Kid a Lift Program, click HERE.