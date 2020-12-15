Advertisement
Prohibited firearms seized, suspect charged following threat investigation in Drumheller, Alta.
Weapons seized from a Drumheller home during the Dec. 11 investigation into threats. (photo: RCMP)
CALGARY -- A 34-year-old Drumheller man faces nine charges after RCMP were called to a home Friday morning in the southern Alberta town.
Officers responded to a home in the Newcastle neighbourhood shortly before 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 following reports of threats. RCMP members surrounding the residence and the standoff ended with the man's arrest.
A search of the home resulted in the seizure of firearms including a sawed-off shotgun and an SKS rifle.
As a result of the investigation, William Pickering faces nine charges including:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Uttering threats to cause death/bodily harm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of stolen property
- Failing to comply with conditions of a release order
Pickering has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled appearance in Drumheller provincial court on Dec. 18.