Police and peace officers continue to hold the scene at a property in the city’s southwest that is believed to be involved in an animal cruelty investigation.

Bylaw, fIsh and wildlife and police officers descended on a rural property along 150th Avenue S.W. at about on 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday, EMS officials said that no one had been transported to hospital and no injuries were reported.

The Calgary Humane Society sent out a message on social media saying that the property is part of an active, animal cruelty investigation.

