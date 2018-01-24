CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Property in city's southwest part of active animal cruelty investigation
A police van blocks an entrance to a rural property on the south edge of the city on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 7:06AM MST
Police and peace officers continue to hold the scene at a property in the city’s southwest that is believed to be involved in an animal cruelty investigation.
Bylaw, fIsh and wildlife and police officers descended on a rural property along 150th Avenue S.W. at about on 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.
On Tuesday, EMS officials said that no one had been transported to hospital and no injuries were reported.
The Calgary Humane Society sent out a message on social media saying that the property is part of an active, animal cruelty investigation.
**ATTENTION** #yychumane @CalgaryPolice pic.twitter.com/GMq783AKO3— CalgaryHumaneSociety (@CalgaryHumane) January 24, 2018
