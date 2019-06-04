Close to 100 residents were in attendance at the Mount Pleasant Community Hall Tuesday night for an open house regarding a potential land use change.

The City of Calgary has proposed to change the classification of the community from an RC2 to an RCG, a move that could potentially do away with standalone single dwellings in favour of townhouses or row homes.

“It would allow them to build four units on a property that today would only allow two, effectively doubling the density of the property they’re going to develop.” said Chris Best, a member of the board of directors of the Mount Pleasant Community Association.

Residents of the northwest neighbourhood believe the population has been growing organically with the tearing down of old houses to be replaced with new ones.

“We don’t want to see this type of density just dropped in the middle of the community,” said Best.

Residents who have been living in the area for over a decade are very concerned that the issue could grow out of control as the area has already begun to feel congested and overpopulated.

“It feels like all these developments are pushing the families out of the community,” said Natalia Gorobinski, a Mount Pleasant resident. “There’s families with kids everywhere and with more traffic it’s a huge safety concern.”

Mount Pleasant residents will have an opportunity to voice their concerns at a public hearingat city hall in early September.

Druh Farrell, the councillor for Ward 7, did not attend Tuesday’s open house.