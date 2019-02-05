

CTV Calgary Staff





Health Canada is proposing new regulations for vaping and they include further restrictions on advertising and displaying products.

The regulations are also meant to prevent children from taking up the habit.

Austin Lewis is a high school student who started vaping about a year ago but now he’s had enough.

"I thought it was cool. One of my friends gave one to me to try out and I didn’t start using nicotine, but stuff happened, I tried it, I started and now I'm trying to stop,” says Lewis.

The new regulations proposed by Health Canada would limit where vape technology and products could be advertised and could force companies to include prominent health warnings.

“We certainly want to restrict vaping products to kids and we really want to make sure our vaping regulations are in line with our tobacco regulations when it comes to restricting marketing,” says federal health minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor.

However, one Calgary business owner says some of the labeling requirements will only make it more difficult for adults to know what they’re buying.

"Universal packaging should be there with the strength of nicotine and some warning labels and stuff like that. I definitely do agree to that extent,” says Adam Demers the owner of Cheap Smokes and Cigars.

Smoking rates have fallen dramatically over the past three decades but vaping is a different story.

Anti-smoking advocates say vaping rates are exploding among Canada’s youth and are pressing for faster action.

“It’s going to take the better part of two years for these vaping regulations to materialize and in that time it gives the vaping industry and the tobacco companies a lot of time to recruit thousands and thousands of more teens,” says Les Hagen with Action on Smoking and Health.

Action on Smoking and Health says as many as 35,000 Alberta high school students are using e-cigarettes and developing nicotine addictions.

Once the proposed regulations go into effect the bottles of juice and various e-cigarette inhalers will go behind a curtain at convenience stores just like tobacco.

There will also be an education campaign aimed at teens to educate them about the risks and stop them from picking up the habit in the first place.

(With files from Bill Macfarlane)