Families who live along a green space in the northwest neighbourhood of Evanston fear the introduction of unleashed dogs to the area will dramatically affect their quality of life.

The City of Calgary is considering creating an off-leash area between the residential roads of Evansford Circle N.W. and Evansford Grove N.W., east of Symons Valley Parkway, following multiple requests from dog owners.

The potential plans to allow dogs on the 1.5 hectare space came as a surprise to those who share a fence with the plot of land.

“When it comes down to it, it’s our quality of life that’s affected,” said Sharon Hill, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 12 years. “It’s nice for the off-leash dog owners to come and be able to be with their dogs but they don’t realize that there’s actual lives that are being affected here.”

Hill says her son who has autism plays in the green space on a regular basis and their other children with autism who frequently visit the quiet park.

“There’s actually quite a few autistic children living on this side of the off-leash park,” said Hill. “My child he likes to run around in this green space because it’s quieter than a playground. The other autistic children use this space for exercises. They’re always coming here and playing. My fear is that they might get bitten.”

In addition to the potential for encounters involving children and dogs, Hill says the elevation of the green space will allow visitors to look directly into the nearby homes and the slope of the area will see drainage containing dog waste pool in backyards.

Elena Verbeurgt calls the plans for an off-leash area a ‘bad idea’ as the space isn’t big enough for a dog park. She also fears the park will create parking problems.

“There are other places in the community that could be used for a dog park,” said Verbeurgt. “Let’s look for a better spot. This is not a good spot.”

Hill says her petition against the park was signed by nearly all of her neighbours and the opponents to the project have attended the engagement session, talked with City officials and sent numerous letters and emails outlining their concerns.

According to Hill, the green space is officially designated as a utility corridor but the response she has received from the City of Calgary to her concerns leads her to believe the off-leash area is nearly a sure thing. “I feel like they’ve been planning this for a very long time just under our noses and I feel like I’ve been tricked, hoodwinked almost, because I didn’t know that this was happening.”

City of Calgary officials, in a statement emailed to CTV Calgary, say a decision on the proposal will be made in the coming months.

The Evanston off-leash area is being proposed in response to multiple requests for off-leash space in the area. An analysis of available spaces in the area was completed and this is the only suitable location available for an off-leash area.

We have held engagement with the community (results are available online at engage.calgary.ca) and continue to engage with stakeholders, a final decision is expected to be made this fall.

Ward 2 Councillor Joe Magliocca says he is aware of both the concerns of the neighbours and the desires of the dog owners for an off-leash area and believes a trial period is the best course of action.

“(I’m) willing to try out an off-leash area in Evanston for a period of time and revisiting the discussion with nearby residents to discuss any potential problems.”

According to the City of Calgary, the feedback gathered from approximately 500 people who attended an open house or submitted input online was overwhelmingly in favour of the off-leash area.

With files from CTV’s Jordan Kanygin