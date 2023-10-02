Proposed strategy aims to address Calgary transit safety concerns

Calgary city council is discussing a proposed transit safety strategy on Monday, in an effort to address concerns about the number of incidents on public transit.

According to a city report, the Public Transit Safety Strategy would aim to improve rider confidence and security with a number of measures, including increased visibility of response teams and transit ambassadors, enhanced cleaning, improved infrastructure design and new community programming.

Focusing on a “people-first approach,” the report said vulnerable individuals on or around the transit system would be connected to supportive resources.

An enhanced staffing model would deploy an integrated team of Calgary police officers, transit peace officers, security guards and community outreach teams to help respond to incidents on transit and “high-risk” locations along the LRT line.

These measures would be implemented in addition to recent transit safety funding increases, such as $5.9 million in emergency funding approved in July 2022 and $8.7 million in one-time operating funding in June 2023.

The strategy comes with a $15 million operational budget request to implement. The request would be made as part of the 2023 November budget adjustment process, the report states.

The Community Development Committee is recommending that council approve the Public Transit Safety Strategy.

More details to come…