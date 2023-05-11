Health-care protest interrupts UCP affordability announcement in Calgary

As UCP leader Danielle Smith was in Calgary for an announcement on affordability measures, protesters with signs temporarily derailed the event.

During an announcement for a special discount to help Alberta seniors with various registry services and other fees, a group of protesters managed to get in front of the cameras.

"Hospitals are not for sale," one of the protesters said as others waved "For Sale" signs.

The demonstration appeared to be an attack on comments Smith made in 2021, proposing that Calgary's Rockyview General Hospital, Peter Lougheed Centre and South Health Campus all be sold to private operators.

After a few minutes, the protesters left the media availability and Smith returned to the podium.

She placed blame for the disruption squarely on the NDP.

"Well, I know what the NDP's first question is going to be," she said.

When it came time to answer questions at the event, Smith went right ahead and responded to anyone on the call inquiring about those comments she made.

"One of the things our government did when we got elected was we began a process using chartered surgical centres, which are doctor-run surgical centres," she said.

"They bill our government, they are paid directly, no one pays out of pocket for treatment. It's exactly the way doctor's offices work."

Smith says under a re-elected UCP government, no one will pay for a family doctor or hospital services in Alberta.

"Activists like we just saw here, and the NDP, keep trying to confuse the issue. They are completely different issues.

"Having somebody who sets up a chartered, surgical services centre to do specialized services actually saves money, reduces wait times and, for the people I've spoken with, it's a really positive experience."

Patrick King, one of the protesters involved, told CTV News after the event that he hopes health care is an important issue for Albertans still considering how they'll vote in the election.

"I think when someone shows you how they are, you gotta believe them," King said.

He added that when one considers the sentiments Smith made in the 2021 video, it says a lot about Smith's character.

"I think that speaks much, much more to the truth of her beliefs than a highly scripted, highly guarded press event."

With files from the Canadian Press