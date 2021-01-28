CALGARY -- A person who had attempted to gain access to Calgary's McDougall Centre, the building from where Premier Jason Kenney is set to address the province later on Thursday, has been caught, officials say.

The premier's office tells CTV News a protester had somehow climbed the side of the building and was trying to get inside.

A meeting of the Priorities Implementation Cabinet Committee was currently underway at the time of the incident. Kenney was in physical attendance, but there was no interaction between the premier and the protester, officials say.

Alberta Sheriffs responded to the scene, ended the meeting and escorted Kenney from the building.

The premier's office says he is safe and off-site.

There is no information about what the protester's grievances were.

Kenney is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. MT at the McDougall Centre about the COVID-19 situation in Alberta. It's not known if this situation will result in any change to those plans.