A group of people have set up camp in downtown Calgary to bring attention to recent high-profile court cases where they say the victims, both Indigenous Canadians, were failed by the justice system.

"We're occupying a little bit of space to bring awareness to the issues that we as First Nations are experiencing here in Canada," said Garret C. Smith, an organizer of Calgary’s camp.

Several people began sleeping in a tent outside the Calgary Courts Centre on Sunday night, mirroring the efforts of Darla Contois in Winnipeg who has been camping outside the Manitoba Legislature for three days.

“She’s organized the soaring eagle camp and we’re going to be calling it the same thing out here,” said Smith. “She initially set up that camp just to bring light to the injustices that have been happening. You look at the recent court cases that have just unfolded.”

"It's come to the time for us to acknowledge some things and bring awareness."

The protesters are calling for dialogue on the state of the judicial system following the verdicts in the cases of a man accused of fatally shooting Colten Boushie in Saskatchewan and a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine in Manitoba.

Signs outside of the tent bear messages including Justice for Colten, Native Lives Matter and We Want Justice.

The members of the Calgary protest camp say they plan to stay on the site for the long haul and they have been encouraged by the support they have received from Calgarians.

"I am absolutely overwhelmed with the amount of support that I am already receiving," said Smith. "I actually left Calgary because of how prejudiced it was."

"It's changed. It's changed in a really good way and I'm really happy to see that."

The group members say they have received food and hot beverages and they hope to continue engaging in dialogue with those passing by including the members of the Calgary Police Service who have visited the camp.