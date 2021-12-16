Protestors call for Beijing Olympic boycott outside Calgary city hall

A small group of people braved the cold and wintry conditions in Calgary on Thursday to protest Canada's involvement in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Around a dozen people gathered outside Calgary City Hall before marching to the Chinese Consulate, equipped with signs that read “No Rights No Games” and “End Human Rights Violations in Tibet."

The group's main concerns was human rights abuses and violations in China towards Uyghur Muslims, Tibetans, Hong Kongers and other Turkic minorities.

Canada announced a diplomatic boycott earlier this month, meaning government officials won’t attend the Olympics, but athletes will still be aloud to compete.

Members of Tibetan Association of Alberta would like to see a complete boycott.

"We really are requesting that the government, or athletes, or the international committee, move the Olympics out of China," said spokesperson Tsering Chophell.

"If you can’t boycott, then relocate it somewhere else, China doesn’t deserve to host it."

Members of the Tibetan Association of Alberta hold a protest outside Calgary City Hall on Ec. 16, 2021, calling on Canada to boycott the Beijing Olympics.

For Chophell, the cause is deeply personal.

"I grew up as a refugee in India. My family fled across the Himalayas, walking on foot for days and weeks without foot,” he said. “I don’t care what the weather is, I can come out in – 50 C and I’m going to stand up against China. This is my life.”

The 2022 Winter Games will take place in Beijing Feb. 4 to 20, 2022.