Alberta's Advanced Education Minister says recent concerns regarding uncertainty with a merit scholarship for students entering post-secondary studies were the result of miscommunication within his department and the issue has been addressed.

On the weekend, the Alberta Student Aid website indicated a major technology upgrade would streamline the application and payment process for scholarships and awards, and the upgrade was expected to be completed in the late fall of 2019.

The technological upgrade raised questions regarding the timeline for Alexander Rutherford High School Achievement Scholarship, a scholarship for Alberta residents that provides incoming post-secondary students with up to $2,500 in funding based on their high school marks.

"I want to be clear: the Rutherford Scholarship should never have been affected by the technology upgrade," said Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta's Advanced Education Minister, in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "There was miscommunication within the department and, when I found out, I took immediate steps to address the issue to ensure that this important service is available to students across Alberta."

"Students and parents no longer need to worry about application deadlines for the Rutherford Scholarship."

Nicolaides adds that the application process for the process is currently open and students can expect payments to occur as usual.

The scholarship is named for Alexander Cameron Rutherford, Alberta's first premier.