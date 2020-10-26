CALGARY -- The federal government and province of Alberta have announced a total of $107.5 million in funding for eight infrastructure projects.

Prasad Panda, Alberta's minister of infrastructure, made the announcement at the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary Monday morning and Catherine McKenna, federal minister of infrastructure and communities, participated remotely.

"Protecting Alberta residents and businesses from flood damage, most notably protecting downtown Calgary from flooding like we saw in 2013, is a critical measure to safeguard the economy," said Prasad. "Additionally, hundreds of Albertans will be employed in building this infrastructure at a time when an economic boost is needed most."

According to the Government of Alberta, the projects are located in:

Calgary

Siksika Nation

Black Diamond

Bassano

Coaldale

Frank

Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement

The two projects in Calgary will include the construction of a new barrier on the south bank of the Bow River to protect downtown Calgary and a stormwater trunk for redirecting runoff into the river.

"The funding announced today is a major step to fully protecting downtown Calgary businesses and residences from another devastating flood," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a statement. "Completing the Downtown Flood Barrier will create 100 needed jobs, but it will also create peace of mind for so many Calgarians who worry every spring about what could happen.

"The resilience we’re building together in projects like these will protect our economy, our people, and our way of life."

Siksika Nation will receive two new drinking water wells that will source feed water to the Arthur A. Youngman treatment facility.

According to the province, the other five projects will improve wastewater systems, drinking water treatment or storm water management systems. A complete list of the projects and the funding breakdown is available here.

The federal government will invest $41.6 million in the projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of its Investing in Canada plan while the Government of Alberta will contribute $39.5 million. The remaining $26.4 million will, according to the province, be provided by funding applicants.