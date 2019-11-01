

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY – Representatives of the UCP government gathered in northeast Calgary Friday morning to announce the province's plans for 25 new school projects including the construction of 15 new schools.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the 25 school projects that will be supported under the provincial government's Budget 2019 Capital Plan.

The list of projects includes the construction of new high schools in Calgary, Edmonton, Leduc, Blackfalds and Langdon.

