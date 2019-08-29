Alberta’s UCP government returned to court Thursday morning in an attempt to legalize Bill 9, a bill to delay wage negotiations for around 70,000 public sector workers in the province.

The proposed legislation was previously heard in court but a decision went in favour of allowing unions to renegotiate their wages. The province is set to appeal that decision Thursday.

Earlier this month, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Eric Macklin granted the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) an injunction against Bill 9.

It meant that union workers were able to continue with arbitration hearings. Earlier this month, the arbitrator heard presentations from AUPE and employers for the Government of Alberta collective agreement.

The Alberta Health Services collective agreement covering Nurse Care and General Support Services was also heard.

The arbitrator is now currently reviewing evidence on whether those members are in line to receive a pay increase.

In an online statement, AUPE officials said "We believe we made a strong case that our members deserve a raise after agreeing to a two-year wage freeze for the previous years."

It was previously agreed that the province would allow unions to renegotiate wages after a two year pay freeze, but now the UCP are receiving criticism for not acting in good faith. As a result, the arbitrator is now not able to make any decision until after a final ruling on the province’s appeal.

After that hearing, if the court agrees with the government, it may order to halt all arbitration which would mean a delay on any decision to increase the pay of union workers. If the court disagrees with the province, then the arbitrator may continue its review and would be able to announce a decision.

If the arbitrator decides AUPE members do in fact deserve a raise, then that cannot be implemented until after its been determined in court whether Bill 9 is legal or not. That process could take up to a year to complete.

Any approved pay increases would be backdated to April of 2019.

The Court of Appeal is currently hearing the matter in Edmonton.