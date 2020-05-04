For the first time during the pandemic, the province is appointing a long term care operator to take over another facility hit by a COVID-19 outbreak.

AgeCare Health Services have been hired to oversee the Millrise Seniors Village in south Calgary.

"This decision was made in interest of the health and safety of Millrise Seniors Village residents and staff and to manage the COVID-19 outbreak on site," said Dr. Verna Yiu, the President and CEO of AHS.

"Our first and most important priority is to ensure safe and uninterrupted care for all residents at this facility. AgeCare is a well-respected and continuing care provider and AHS is pleased they have committed to providing care delivery and management for Mlllrise Seniors Village."

To date, Millrise Village has 25 confirmed cases with four deaths, including 12 infected staff members.

The province says it will work to ensure a smooth transiton with AgeCare over the next few days.

AgeCare runs 11 long term care facilities mostly in Calgary, but also in Brooks, Strathmore and B.C.

The province has also assumed operations at Manoir du Lac in the north zone after an outbreak at that facility.

Millrise Seniors Village is currently home to 155 residents, and employs about 70.