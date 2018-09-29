Residents living in several communities who will be affected by the construction of the final leg of the ring road attended the last information session to see what the project will look like and how they will be impacted when construction begins next year.

The West Calgary Ring Road is the last section of the route that was first announced over 40 years ago that would allow free-flow traffic all the way around the City of Calgary.

Officials say that they’ve had a high amount of interest in all three of the public information sessions held throughout the month.

“People are excited to see us moving forward with this. It’s a plan that’s been in place very famously for more than 40 years and now it’s properly funded and things are going to get built as quickly as we can,” said Adam Johnson, a communications advisor with Alberta Transportation.

Johnson says construction on the final nine kilometres of road will begin in 2019 and it has an expected completion date in 2022.

Most of the road will be built on the existing Transportation Utility Corridor owned by the province, but there will be some small parcels of land that will need to be bought up for the construction to go ahead.

Johnson says that there have been a lot of residents from Valley Ridge who have attended the sessions, concerned about how work will affect how they get in and out of their community.

“Yeah, people of course have questions but one of the things that I’ve been saying to them as we go through is that safety is our number one priority when we do these designs. While building this road is going to create a lot of convenience for people, some access points, specifically the 17 Avenue interchange and the Old Banff Coach Road interchange, where we’re not going to be able to accomodate movement in every direction. But that’s done to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

Brenda Murphy, a resident of Valley Ridge, says that she is concerned about how long the project will take.

“Knowing it’s going to be happening over three years they’re saying, which could extend longer as it usually does, it is going to interrupt the regular flow on a regular basis.

Murphy says that once it’s done, she is sure that everyone in the community will be happy.

“We’re all very happy with the ring road so far, so it would be great to have it continue right around.”

There were also some residents from communities west of Calgary at Saturday’s information session. Paul Chudek, who lives in Springbank, says his community has high hopes the new road will solve traffic problems.

“I think it’s a great project and I can’t wait to see the end of it done. We live in Springbank and it’s terrible condition there. I hope that this will ease that traffic problem.”

Construction of the final leg will take place in three phases, with the first, the North, beginning in spring 2019. Design and construction of the South project will begin sometime in early 2020.

