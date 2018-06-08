Albertans who do not identify as male or female, or who prefer that their gender does not appear on their identification, may now select the ‘X’ option on their provincially issued driver’s licences, identification cards and vital statistics records.

“It matters how we treat one another,” said Premier Rachel Notley in a released statement. “By introducing an “X” marker on official documents, we are responding to concerns of the community and advancing equality for all Albertans, regardless of gender identity or expression.”

“This is another step forward in making sure Alberta is a province that respects, protects and advances human rights.”

The three gender options will be available on:

  • Driver's licences
  • Identification cards
  • Birth certificates
  • Death certificates

The province says the new option is an important step in supporting transgender or transitioning Albertans as well as those who do not identify with a specific gender. The third option also allows privacy to Albertans who prefer not to disclose their gender.

The provincial government has also altered the process for changing gender markers on identification. Under the new guidelines, gender can be changed on identification by:

  • Any Albertan aged 18 or over
  • Any Albertan between the ages of 12 and 17 as long as they have the consent of their parent or guardian. A letter of support from a medical professional is no longer required

Alberta is the third Canadian province to offer an ‘X’ option on provincially issued identification and birth certificates.

 

 