Albertans who do not identify as male or female, or who prefer that their gender does not appear on their identification, may now select the ‘X’ option on their provincially issued driver’s licences, identification cards and vital statistics records.

“It matters how we treat one another,” said Premier Rachel Notley in a released statement. “By introducing an “X” marker on official documents, we are responding to concerns of the community and advancing equality for all Albertans, regardless of gender identity or expression.”

“This is another step forward in making sure Alberta is a province that respects, protects and advances human rights.”

The three gender options will be available on:

Driver's licences

Identification cards

Birth certificates

Death certificates