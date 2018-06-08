CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Province introduces third gender option on identification, removes hurdles for changing markers
The provincial government announced changes to driver’s licences and identity documents that support transgender and gender-diverse Albertans on June 8, 2018 (supplied)
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 2:21PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 8, 2018 2:24PM MDT
Albertans who do not identify as male or female, or who prefer that their gender does not appear on their identification, may now select the ‘X’ option on their provincially issued driver’s licences, identification cards and vital statistics records.
“It matters how we treat one another,” said Premier Rachel Notley in a released statement. “By introducing an “X” marker on official documents, we are responding to concerns of the community and advancing equality for all Albertans, regardless of gender identity or expression.”
“This is another step forward in making sure Alberta is a province that respects, protects and advances human rights.”
The three gender options will be available on:
- Driver's licences
- Identification cards
- Birth certificates
- Death certificates