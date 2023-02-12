Province mulls initiative to add sheriffs to downtown patrols
Alberta sheriffs could soon be on patrol in downtown Calgary.
About a dozen Alberta sheriffs have volunteered to patrol the streets of downtown Edmonton, assisting police officers with crime and disorder there.
It's part of a15-week-long pilot project prompted by Edmontonians' concerns about dangers on the LRT and some streets at night, following encounters with individuals who may be homeless or addicted to drugs.
The subject came up Thursday when the premier was asked whether a similar plan might be put in place for Calgary.
Danielle Smith said more information is coming, but admitted public safety is an issue as many people return to downtown post-pandemic.
She said sheriffs are ready to provide a boost to city police officers.
"I must tell you, our sheriffs came forward and volunteered for those positions," she said. "They want to help, too. They want to make sure that there is active policing, that there's active [police] presence, because here's one of the things that I would say, is that police officers are often the point of contact to convince somebody to get into treatment."
Some political scientists say this program may be more about votes than public safety.
More information about the plan may be released next week.
CTV News reached out to the city to ask if they've heard about the initiative, but has not heard back yet.
With files from Tyson Fedor
