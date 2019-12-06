CALGARY -- The provincial government has earmarked funds to help ensure Albertans battling opioid addiction have access to treatment.

Speaking at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre in Calgary Friday morning, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan announced the province would provide $8M in new funding over the next four years to "increase psychosocial supports for people recovering from opioid addiction."

The funding is expected to improve patient access to counsellors and therapists at opioid dependency clinics in Alberta. There are currently 10 clinics operating in the province.

The announcement included comment from Dr. Robert Languay, the medical lead of the Alberta Addiction Education Sessions Panel.