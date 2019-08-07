The Alberta government has put a hold on funding for libraries.

The province confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday that 50 per cent of library money has been approved for next year, but the rest of the funds are up in the air until the budget is finalized this fall.

Provincial funding for libraries makes up a small portion of the budget for those located in big cities, but smaller, rural libraries rely heavily on the province for support.

“I’d say we rely on 30 to 40 per cent of our funding from the province,” said Gloria McGowan, manager of the Thelma Manning Memorial Library in Nanton, Alta.

Nanton’s library offers book clubs, summer reading programs and internet access for town residents who can’t get online.

McGowan says the public library is one of the main hubs for the town and is more than 100-years-old.

“You know, we’ve ran a lot of programs, we buy materials to satisfy our customers so of course if any money is withheld or cut back it is going to impact us quite a bit.”

Meanwhile, in urban centres like Calgary, the potential of cutting provincial funding to libraries isn’t nearly as drastic.

Calgary public libraries received $6.85 million last year, which accounts for about 10 per cent of its operating budget.

However, the Calgary Public Library is already feeling a slight pinch in service after the city cut 1.79 per cent of funding last month.

“In the fall you can expect probably fewer programs at your library,” said Calgary Public Library communications director, Mary Kapusta.

“There will be fewer outreach programs, another aspect could be reduction of casual staffing hours, so maybe fewer staff on site and of course, some special projects had to be delayed.”

Kapusta adds the city’s library cuts are handled at a position of least harm, so hours of service will not be reduced and critical resources will be available.

Although funding is uncertain for libraries, the province has maintained this is a hold on funding for now, but not necessarily a cut.

That’s according to Minister of Municipal Affairs Kaycee Madu, who tweeted earlier Wednesday morning.

“Sad to see the @albertaNDP trying to create fear and confusion at every turn. Library funding hasn’t been cut. The budget won’t be finalized until fall,” Madu wrote.

Sad to see the @albertaNDP trying to create fear and confusion at every turn. Library funding hasn't been cut. The budget won't be finalized until fall. (1/3) #ableg — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) August 7, 2019

Madu additionally tweeted, “In order to ensure libraries have the resources they need to get though the interim period, funding has been approved so they can obtain 50 per cent of their operating grants before the budget is finalized.”

Alberta’s provincial budget is expected to be released sometime in late October.