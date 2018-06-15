There is a growing need for needle collection and supervised consumption sites in the Lethbridge area and on Friday the province announced plans to expand those services.

Last year, 22 people died from an apparent opioid overdose in Lethbridge and so far this year, eight more people have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses.

“Certainly we are a city in crisis. Our need in Lethbridge is amongst the highest in the province and we’re certainly struggling with the issue. We want to make sure we maintain the safety of all citizens and we want to make sure that we’re acting and responding to the community need,” said Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman.

Officials say over 15,000 visits have been made to ARCHES (AIDS Outreach Community Harm Reduction Education & Support Society) since it opened in February and that the $2.6 million commitment to add more booths to supervised consumption sites will help with the increase in demand.

“We need detox, we need the intox and we need to be ready with a housing strategy,” said Spearman. “We have been advocating for expanded detox services but people have to go somewhere when they come out of a detox or they’re going to relapse so we need the safe-sobering, we need the intox piece and that’s what I’ve been advocating the province for. We welcome the funds and the supports that have been announced today but what we’re seeing is these supervised consumption sites, alone by itself, cannot be successful without the additional supports.”

Over 250 visits are recorded at ARCHES each day and construction has already started at the centre to increase the booths from six to 13 and for the addition of two inhalation rooms.

“People are leaving the site with needles because they can’t wait 60 to 90 minutes and so expanding the site is going to solve that problem we hope,” said Spearman.

The work is expected to be completed in the next few weeks and officials say it can't come soon enough.

“What’s planned is investing in Lethbridge and responding to community concerns. There’s no question that there are community concerns and the job of government is to respond to those,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks. “It’s easy in some ways for those services to be funded in the larger centres. We need to make sure that we’re working as a community to make sure that our specific needs here in Lethbridge are being met.”

The province will also kick in $80,000 to the needle collection program, which includes disposal boxes and the expansion of the pick-up program.

Another $1.9 million will go into creating eight, medical detox beds at the Chinook Regional Hospital.

Work will also be done to improve front-line supports for at-risk individuals and $100,000 will be made available for community-based projects to help those living with addiction.

