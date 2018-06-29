The Alberta government is moving ahead with a plan that will remove a major roadblock that many new refugees face when they first come to Canada and need to provide for their family.

The new process allows claimants to apply and test for a driver’s licence for a one-year term while their refugee application is still being reviewed by the federal government.

Under the previous system, refugees were left waiting to apply for driver’s licences until after their claim had been heard.

Service Alberta Minister Brian Malkinson says the change will help refugees feel valued in the province.

“I’ve heard from many of these new Albertans who are unable to work because they’ve not been allowed to get a driver’s licence. That’s not right and that’s why we’re taking action. Our government has the backs of working people and these changes will make life better for refugees and their families,” he said in a release.

Applicants will still need to undergo the same knowledge and testing process as all Albertans, including the GDL program. They will need to provide their work or study permit, refugee claimant documentation and proof of Alberta residency, usually a bank statement or utility bill, before commencing.

Irfan Sabir, the Minister of Community and Social Services, says the province made the change to welcome refugees.

“[We] believe all Albertans should have access to opportunity. This change is long overdue and will allow many families to have a better life in our province.”

Before this change, Alberta was the only province in Canada to block refugees in such a way, making it more difficult for them to adjust to their new life and provide for their families.

From January 2015 to April 2018, there were 13,670 resettled refugees accepted into Alberta.