Administrators at the Foundations for the Future Learning Academy in Calgary say urgent repairs at one of their buildings have been ignored for years, but the government says the school is still on their radar.

Staff, parents and students attended an information session at FFCA on Wednesday night to learn more about what’s being done about the crumbling high school building.

Students that attend the secondary school say there are cracks in the walls, broken ceiling tiles and a lot of water damage.

The FFCA’s high school is actually two buildings and one of them is the old Montgomery Junior High School.

Jeff Wilson, chair of the FFCA, says the building is 60 years old and is in desperate need of repairs.

He adds the government recognized the issues at the building too.

“When we were announced for a replacement project in 2014, independent engineers went through and found all of the issues with it and they found significant health and safety issues that have not been addressed.”

The government told CTV News that they are still working with school officials.

“We understand the challenges that staff, parents and students are facing in the current state of uncertainty, but I assure you that our government is committed to ensuring every student receives a high quality education that enriches their life and prepares them for success.”

Despite its issues, the FFCA’s high school is still safe for its 800 students, but it’s not known if the school will be open for the next school year.

The organization says it’s managed to gather two-thirds of the funding to build a new school but is still $9M short.

(With files from Kathy Le)