The Alberta government plans to invest more money to improve flood resilience in Calgary and other communities in the province and flood mitigation is on the minds of many residents who are already dealing with spring flooding from the snowmelt.

Alberta’s Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips and other officials will be in Calgary on Tuesday to announce investments to boost flood mitigation.

Officials say the water levels in the Bow River are already a bit higher than normal for this time of year and that the snowpack is up to 30 percent higher in some areas.

Experts say that the snowpack measurements are not a sign of potential flooding but that conditions could change depending on the amount of spring precipitation.

The announcement will be made at the McDougall Centre at 9:00 a.m.

More to come…