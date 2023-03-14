Province set to unveil results of investigation into Chestermere city council

The provincial government says a formal report into possible financial discrepancies involving the City of Chestermere is ready.

The investigation, which was launched by Alberta's then-Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver last summer, was to focus on a number of issues involving the municipal government, including possible "code of conduct infractions."

The review was to look into "the management, administration and operations of the city," a statement from McIver's press secretary Scott Johnston said at the time the investigation was launched.

The provincial review was one of three investigations into the City of Chestermere following reports of "irregular" financial dealings last summer.

Jeff Colvin, Chestermere's mayor, said last year that a number of staff members were given sizeable severance packages after working for only several years.

City policy stated any expense over $75,000 must be signed off by council, but that wasn't done in those cases.

A third investigation is aimed at the dissolution of Chestermere's own utilities company – Chestermere Utilities Inc.

That company was disbanded in November 2021 after audits discovered millions of dollars unaccounted for or missing.

The province's announcement is expected to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.