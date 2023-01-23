Province sets sights on reducing surgical wait times in Calgary

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • Verdict expected today in trial of Montreal man charged with promoting hatred

    A Quebec court judge is scheduled to deliver his verdict in the trial of a Montreal man accused of promoting hatred against Jews. Gabriel Sohier Chaput faces a single charge of wilfully promoting hatred in connection with a 2017 article he wrote for neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer -- one of hundreds he wrote for the site.

    Gabriel Sohier-Chaput walks the halls of the courthouse in Montreal on Monday, Feb.28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

  • St-Pierre Plamondon accepts Sandro Grande's apology for violent 2012 comments

    Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon officially accepted Sandro Grande's apology on Sunday after the two men spoke for over an hour at the PQ offices in Montreal. Montreal CF had hired Grande as head coach of the reserve team -- but he was quickly shown the door for 2012 comments in which he supported the shooter who attempted to assassinate former premier Pauline Marois.

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Heavy snowstorms to hit most Quebec regions on Wednesday

    Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina