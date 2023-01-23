Province sets sights on reducing surgical wait times in Calgary

The province is set to make an announcement Monday morning on the latest efforts to reduce surgical wait times and Alberta's surgical backlog.

Health Minister Jason Copping is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at Canadian Surgery Solutions, an independent health-care centre in northwest Calgary.

Copping says there are roughly 60,000 Albertans currently waiting for surgeries across the province.

"We ran on a promise to get surgical wait times down to the recommended wait times by the end of our term," said Copping.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 came, and we are not going to be able to reach that goal. But we are still committed to that goal, and we're driving hard at it."

Some of the most delayed surgeries in Alberta for at least the past year have been hip and knee operations.

Meanwhile, Alberta's health minister says the government has seen progress in its effort to attract doctors to the province.

Copping pointed to a report from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta that found, as of December 2022, there are 11,407 registered doctors across the province, representing an annual increase of 254.

He also acknowledged the fact that Alberta still needs more and the government is working not only on bringing more doctors to the province but nurses too.

For now, he says the increased number of doctors is split evenly between family physicians and specialists, with many headed to rural areas of the province that have been hit the hardest by the doctor shortage.

"They're being sponsored by AHS and they're being sponsored in areas like Pincher Creek and Lethbridge, where there is a shortage," said Copping.

"They're coming in being sponsored to come work there. And typically when AHS works with new doctors coming in and sort of sponsoring them coming in, doctors will look at a bunch of different areas, and choose which one they wish to work in."

