The province is putting $9.3 million into improvements behind the scenes at the Jubilee Auditoriums in Calgary and Edmonton to enhance the spaces for the performers.

The auditoriums host over 430 performances each year and the acoustics, seating and cooling systems were overhauled in 2004 but some of the back stage areas are now in need of repair.

“Now we will make important and necessary improvements to the performers’ experience," said Premier Rachel Notley. “These improvements will help to make the facility more attractive to larger productions, making Alberta an even more welcome stop in big tours and bringing more variety and bigger shows to our province.”

The two facilities were built between 1955 and 1957 and the funds will be used for upgrades to freight elevators, the orchestra pits, washrooms, rehearsal halls and dressing rooms.

The Northern and Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditoriums are considered among the best in Canada for commercial touring shows and over 730,000 people take in a performance annually.

“They’re some of the busiest venues in all of Canada,” said Notley. “The Jubilee Auditoriums are an important part of life in the province.”

Both buildings are owned by the province and generate about $7 million a year in revenue.