CALGARY ­– The Alberta government is set to announce its plan of action towards implementing regulations that would prevent and reduce harm from tobacco and vaping products.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro is scheduled to make the announcement 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Calgary’s McDougall Centre.

Shandro had previously committed to developing, what he calls, an appropriate regulation of vaping and other related products. He plans to begin a review on tobacco and smoking in November.

Wednesday’s announcement is expected to provide more details on the timeline of a review and when any sort of legislation could be implemented.

Alberta and Saskatchewan are currently the only two provinces left in Canada without vaping legislation. Saskatchewan announced in late August it would plan to introduce laws in the fall, making Alberta the last province to do so.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) continues to monitor the experiences of others provinces and has looked into recent reports of serious respiratory illnesses in the U.S. that been linked to vaping.

According to the U.S.’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, vaping-related illnesses have already affected more than 450 people and killed five. As a result, AHS has now made it mandatory for doctors to report any cases of severe pulmonary disease related to vaping.

AHS also has plans to combat the use of tobacco or vaping products in classrooms this fall. Online "escape rooms" and new lesson plans are part of an anti-vaping strategy in middle schools across the province. The pilot program will launch in select schools in November.

The department said the strategies will focus on helping students develop social and competence skills such as problem solving, decision making, critical thinking, media literacy, and coping skills, which research has shown is the "strongest approach to tobacco."

After five weeks, teachers and students will be surveyed about the pilot and their feedback will shape the official program. AHS has not confirmed which schools will participate in the pilot.