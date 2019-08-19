The Alberta government is set to move ahead Monday with its promised review of supervised drug consumption sites.

Jason Luan, Associate Minister of Mental Health & Addictions, is scheduled to announce the details of the review and the members of the review committee at 10 a.m. at McDougall Centre.

Premier Jason Kenney says the purpose of the review is to examine the impact of supervised consumption sites on communities to determine whether or not they should be relocated.

The safe injection site at the Sheldon Chumir Centre in Calgary and ‘ARCHES’ in Lethbridge were both established by the previous NDP government to stem the opioid crisis.

Kenney notes that the Sheldon Chumir site in particular has seen a large spike in crime in the surrounding area.

Calgary police report 50 per cent more drug-related calls in 2019 than the three-year average.

Neighbouring businesses in the area have complained that the centre has attracted drug dealers and vandals who have damaged their properties.

Four other sites in Edmonton and one site in Grande Prairie will also be reviewed.

In June, the United Conservative Party announced that funding for proposed supervised consumption facilities in Edmonton, Calgary and Medicine Hat will be put on hold while the review takes place.

Although, not everyone is on board with the review process.

NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley accused Kenney of turning his back on vulnerable Albertans, noting that supervised consumption sites have prevented an estimated 2,400 overdose deaths in the province.

The UCP and Luan have promised the current supervised consumption facilities would not see any changes during the review process.

At the same time, Luan said the purpose of the review was also to see if the province had been delivering services appropriately.

Luan previously tweeted, and deleted, commentary questioning whether research into supervised consumption sites was funded by the pharmaceutical industry. Amid criticism, a spokesperson said Luan was committed to the review.