CALGARY -- Alberta schools could be in for a $136-million cut in the coming school year.

That number is based on documents obtained by the Alberta Teachers Association through a Freedom of Information request and stands in stark contrast to the UCP government’s promise of no cuts to classrooms.

Education Minister Adriana Lagrange is scheduled to unveil the new funding model for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

LaGrange has said that overall funding to education will not be reduced.

But school boards and the ATA say a freeze in spending is essentially a cut because it does not account for increases in enrolment.

The next provincial budget will be tabled on Thursday, Feb. 27.

With files from CTV Edmonton