The Alberta government is expected to appoint an expert panel to look at minimum wage in the province on Thursday.

Labour Minister Jason Copping is scheduled to make an announcement alongside University of Alberta economist, Joseph Marchand, to assess the province’s minimum wage at 1 p.m. at the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary.

The members of the panel and its timeline of work are not yet known, but it will have a few goals in mind as part of the UCP’s job creation strategy, which was first proposed during the provincial election.

Firstly, the panel promises to consult with workers, employers and policy experts to analyze and publish all available economic data on the labour market impact of the NDP’s increase to $15 minimum wage.

The panel will also look at whether or not hospitality industry workers who serve alcohol should be paid less with a wage differential similar to those that exists in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

An examination of how holiday pay is calculated is also in the works. The UCP vows to return to allowing banked hours to be paid out at regular time instead of time-and-a-half.

Alberta’s former NDP government had increased the minimum wage from $10.20 when it was first elected in 2015 to a $15 hourly wage in 2018.

Premier Jason Kenney heavily criticized that move during the election campaign, saying it would curtail hiring of employees across the board.

Once elected, the UCP lowered the minimum wage from $15 to $13 an hour for students under the age of 18.

At the time, Kenney said of the move, “$13 is a heck of a lot better than making zero.”

Official Opposition Leader Rachel Notley slammed Kenney’s minimum wage cut, saying that it wasn’t the right way to be treating hard working Albertans.

The NDP have yet to comment on the expected UCP announcement of a minimum wage expert panel.

Meanwhile, other groups like Vibrant Communities Calgary (VCC) note that an increase in the provincial minimum wage is ‘infinitely closer to the living wage’ in Calgary, thanks to the NDP’s policies.

VCC notes the gap between Calgary’s living wage of $16.45 per hour and Alberta’s current minium wage of $15 an hour is at a historical low of eight per cent.

Research done by the group also found that there has been a reduction between 2015 and 2017 to the number of low income earners in Calgary, dropping from 9.8 per cent to 6.9 per cent.

VCC executive director Franco Savoia estimates that poverty is costing the Alberta government between $7 billion and $9 billion a year and a decrease in minimum wage will only make things worse.

“I don’t want to be critical of the government but this is where we will lose our because we have made progress,” Savoia said.

“There are fewer people living in poverty in Calgary. There are fewer people living in poverty as we define it in the market basket measure than there were four or five years ago, so these policies have made a difference and were now seeing it at the living wage.”