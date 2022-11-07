Province wants residents to stop dumping pumpkins in Alberta parks

Alberta Parks says visitors have been leaving pumpkins inside parks and recreation areas lately. Officials say while they will break down, pumpkins are not a natural food source for wildlife and could introduce pumpkin plants in natural areas. (Supplied) Alberta Parks says visitors have been leaving pumpkins inside parks and recreation areas lately. Officials say while they will break down, pumpkins are not a natural food source for wildlife and could introduce pumpkin plants in natural areas. (Supplied)

