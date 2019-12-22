CALGARY -- Nearly 100 provincial workers gathered outside the Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre to have their voices heard about provincial budget cuts.

Many of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, or AUPE, members came from across the province to participate. A majority were workers from the health care field.

AUPE said it expects to see 5,900 full-time government and health care positions lost by the end of the fiscal year 2022-23.

"When you look at front-line services, we’re barebones as it is. We’re providing the services; we need to have the services and our members do a great job providing the services,” said AUPE Vice President Karen Weiers.

The government has said Alberta spends more than other comparable provinces when it comes to health care, and has previously pointed to an increase in that budget in response to criticism.

But, Weiers asked, “Who can put a cost on health care?"

She added, "It's a huge concern. People deserve health care. People need health care. And the cost of it needs to be redirected rather than coming out of front-line services.”

AUPE has more than 96,000 members.