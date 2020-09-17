CALGARY -- Alberta's minister of jobs, economy and innovation is scheduled to outline the province's plan to drive diversification and grow the economy.

Doug Schweitzer is slated to announce the province's plan to address the floundering economy this morning at 11:30. A livestream of the announcement will be available here.

The UCP government has been previously accused of placing too much focus on the energy sector and a participant in Thursday's announcement hints at new plans to embrace tech industries.

The president of Calgary-based Exergy Solutions — a 3D printing and digital technology company that is involved in the development of augmented reality — is scheduled to participate in the announcement.

Under the NDP government, Alberta introduced a number of diversification efforts including tax credits for the tech sector. The UCP government slashed the initiatives after taking power.

In October 2019, Finance Minister Travis Toews said diversify revenue streams in Alberta would be a long-term luxury.