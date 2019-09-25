Standard first aid training has been a requirement in many workplaces for years to ensure someone is able to stabilize injuries before the professionals take over. Now, a new certification, psychological first aid, is being endorsed by the Red Cross.

The course helps people learn how to navigate tough situations where someone is struggling to function on the job. Approaches will vary on a case-by-case basis, much like physical injuries treatment, and can range from a quick check in on a co-worker who is having a rough day to steering an employee towards professional help if their problems are more serious.

"Psychological first aid really is about equipping people who can detect people at risk," explained Demetre Balaktsis of ProActiv Resilience Solutions. "As a first responder you’ll approach that person, assess the level of risk that they are experiencing when it comes to an invisible injury basically, which is psychological."

The course comes with a three year certification. It’s being offered to a wide range of different professions and not just first responders. Students in Wednesday’s class included a construction project manager, massage therapist and employees of a flooring company.

The course was first offered as a pilot program in the spring of 2018 and was made permanent in August of this year.