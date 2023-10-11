Public asked to avoid Eden Valley First Nation due to ongoing police operation

Turner Valley RCMP is asking the public to stay away from the Eden Valley First Nation due to a police operation.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said a heavy police presence was on hand in the area.

The public is asked not to post the actions of police on social media for the safety of officers and the people involved.

RCMP said an update would be provided when further information becomes available.

Eden Valley First Nation is located approximately 80 kilometres southwest of Calgary, near Longview, Alta.