OKOTOKS, ALTA. -- Okotoks mayor Bill Robertson will be laid to rest Saturday after he died earlier this month following a battle with cancer.

Robertson, who died July 7, was first elected to town council in 1995. He became mayor in 2010.

During his tenure, he witnessed Okotoks grow from fewer than 10,000 people to nearly 30,000.

The public service will begin at 1 p.m, at the Foothills Centennial Centre, with seating limited as there will be reserved seating for family and invited guests. There will be a maximum capacity of 450.

Physical distancing will be in effect at the wishes of the family.

There will be overflow seating at the adjacent Pason Centennial Arenas of up to 1,000.

The town says following the service, Robertson will be transported by his favourite vehicle, the Darcy Smith Special Events Cruiser, which is an antique firetruck from the Centennial Centre to a private family service at the Okotoks Cemetery.