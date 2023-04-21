Public input sought on Abbot Pass Hut heritage project

A historic hut, built by Swiss mountain guides more than 100 years ago, may be gone, but Parks Canada wants to ensure it's not forgotten.

The Abbot Pass Hut, which is recognized by the agency as a national historic site, was removed by work crews last summer.

That's because a survey of the hut discovered structural issues in the slope where the building was sitting. Attempts were made to stabilize the land, which was eroding due to climate change, but those failed, leading officials to decide to remove it.

Now, Parks Canada is looking for recommendations for the best way to memorialize the significant piece of Canada's alpine history, along with all the items found within.

In an online survey beginning April 20 and running until May 22, all Canadians are invited to share their thoughts about what should be done with what remains of the Abbot Pass Hut.

"We are asking Canadians what should be remembered about this nationally significant heritage place," Parks Canada wrote in a statement. "Participants can also provide ideas for activities to remember this heritage place."

Once that data is collected, officials say "a small working group" will review the results and make recommendations later this year.

Parks Canada says it is looking for input on every detail of the site.

"Abbot Pass Hut was more than a building – it was an experience," officials said.

"Parks Canada is interested in the whole heritage place. When we ask Canadians why this place mattered, we are asking about Abbot Pass Hut but also about the pass, the approaches to and from it, and the activities that took place there over time."

Canadians, even those who've never visited the site in-person, are asked to share their thoughts online.

(Supplied/Parks Canada)

The Abbot Pass Hut was designated a national historic site by the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and is part of an archaeological site.

The agency says a working group with the Alpine Club of Canada is working on a similar development, but it has not yet received a formal application from them.