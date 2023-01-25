Public meeting to be held today for Rimrock‘s proposed Biodigester

Tidewater Renewables announced in October it had secured a 20-year lease with Rimrock Renewables to sell up to 525,000 gigajoules (GJ) of renewable natural gas to FortisBC, to power more than 5,000 homes in British Columbia. Tidewater Renewables announced in October it had secured a 20-year lease with Rimrock Renewables to sell up to 525,000 gigajoules (GJ) of renewable natural gas to FortisBC, to power more than 5,000 homes in British Columbia.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina