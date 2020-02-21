RYAN -- The Calgary Police Service has removed its series of 'ValenCrimes' cards following concerns the humorous take made light of a serious issue and could potentially stigmatize those profiled.

In a letter posted Thursday afternoon, Chief Mark Neufeld announced the Valentine's Cards requesting tips to help locate wanted individuals have been removed from all CPS social media accounts.

"Generally speaking, the public response across all platforms was positive," said Neufeld in his letter. "We did note some variability between platforms. In particular, we received some thoughtful comments and dialogue on Twitter expressing concern that the ValenCrimes posts lacked sensitivity and may be stigmatizing for the individuals profiled. In light of the significant responses, both positive and negative, received over the course of the Family Day long weekend, we completed a review of the initiative."

According to Neufeld, the ValenCrimes initiative was in its second year and the 2019 edition resulted in the arrest of five of the eight wanted Calgarians profiled.

Neufeld's letter appears in its entirety below.