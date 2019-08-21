A public memorial to honour the life of the Honourable Deepak Obhrai, the member of Parliament for Calgary-Forest Lawn will be held on Monday.

Obhrai passed away on August 2 following a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

According to statement from his family, the 69-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer just a few weeks prior to his death.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26 at the Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary.

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for the general public and the memorial is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, current Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, former cabinet ministers John Baird and Peter MacKay, the high commissioner for India Vikas Swarup, Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi and various community leaders from across Canada will be speaking at the service.

His family will also reveal details at the memorial about how they will be honouring his legacy.

Obhrai served as MP in Calgary-Forest Lawn since 1997 and planned to run again in the upcoming federal election later this year.