'Public spirit': Calgary woodworker crafts benches for S.W. off-leash park

A Calgary man wasn't looking for any conflict when he built six benches for the dog park along Oakmount Drive in the southwest.

Simon Grabowski said he simply saw a need for them to give people in his community a place to sit when they needed to.

"There's a guy with one lung walking around every day, like who thinks of that," he said.

"Many knee surgeries and all sorts of surgeries, asthma, you just don't know it, people look young and fit, but they need a bench, they need to sit and people constantly say thank you, thank you."

The benches were in place in the park for about a month when the city found out they were there.

Grabowski was contacted and asked if he could remove them in seven days because people in the community didn't want them there.

"I figured they call me and tell me to take them away and that'd be it," he said.

"That'd be the end of the story and that's what I figured and then I told everybody at the park and they're like, ‘no, we want them to stay.’"

Grabowski doesn't know how the city found out many park users wanted the benches to remain in place, but he was informed that he didn't have to remove them.

"We know Calgarians are passionate about their local park spaces and want to be part of improving their community,” the City of Calgary said in a statement.

“The City of Calgary is looking into a solution that would allow these community benches to remain but also need to ensure our parks and park benches are safe for everyone.

“We are working closely with the bench maker on any safety repairs that may need to be made – unfortunately any benches that are unsafe and can’t be repaired will need to be removed."

The Oakridge Community Association has become involved in trying to come up with a solution to keep the benches in place permanently.

Hugh Stewart is a board member of the association and has inspected the benches.

Stewart says there are many steps the community has to go through to try and keep them in place

"I asked Simon if he would be responsible for the upkeep," said Stewart. "He said he would be and the agreement was if he didn't continue to upkeep them, then the city has the authority to remove them.”

Stewart says like many park users, he sees the benefit of having benches in the area to give people who need a break a place to sit.

"Well, I think having some benches there is beneficial," he said. "There are elderly people with dogs and without dogs who walk there, so some level of benches is good."

Geoff Jessome and his dog Willow are regulars at the off-leash park and are in favour of keeping them.

"The benches are awesome, someone went through a lot of trouble to make them, the architecture, the workmanship that was put into them, they're absolutely fabulous," he said. "They're a nice add-on that the city didn't have to pay for so I would say the city should embrace that type of public spirit."

Grabowski says he's had many people contact him to have him build benches for their yards.

"For now people want my benches, they love them, they think it's an art piece in the park so I don't know what to say with that but thank you," he said.

"I don't want to promote anyone else building benches or anything, that's not the issue, that's not what I was trying to do, it's just the seniors there, this whole neighbourhood is just full of them and people with health problems and they've got to walk their dogs and the dogs are fit and what do you do (when you have to rest.)"

The city has told Grabowski it will re-inspect the benches in the spring and make a decision then on their future.