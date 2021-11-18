Pulled over: Hundreds of stranded truck drivers wait to get back on the road

CALGARY -

Eddie Iverson won't be going home anytime soon.

The truck driver was supposed to drive a trailer full of fresh meat from Brooks to his hometown of Vancouver.

He got as far as Calgary before being told to pull over, since the route was no longer there, after roads were washed out in B.C.

Now, he's planning to shift gears and deliver goods to the United States, extending what was supposed to be three weeks on the road.

"It could be a month or two months, we're pushing for Christmas now to get home," he said.

Hundreds of semis are either stranded or parked in B.C. and Alberta right now.

Some are detouring through the United States to get to their destination but that can add several hours to a trip - and truckers who weren't planning to cross the border may not have the documentation they need.

"There are some challenges" said Chris Nash, with the Alberta Motor Transport Association. "We have Canadian carriers that operate in the US...but there are other freight movers that maybe don't so to be able to use the same detour , we are just getting all the nuances figured out."

In the meantime, dozens of trucks sit at the Road King truck stop in southeast Calgary, with drivers waiting for direction.

"We may fly home," said Kevin McCallum, who was en route from Montreal to Vancouver before pulling over. "We've got kids at home, they're dying to see us."

Iverson said he just wants to get back on the road, to deliver something somewhere.

"The name of the game is keep the wheels moving so I can make some money and pay my bills" he said.