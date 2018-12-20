Officials with the Calgary Humane Society say two German Shepherd-mix puppies, abandoned during a November cold snap, have been given a clean bill of health and are ready for adoption.

The two-month-old pups were left in a cardboard box behind a truck in the parking lot of the East Hills Costco on November 30 when the temperature was roughly -10C. A Good Samaritan spotted the dogs and turned them over to the humane society.

The dogs were said to be thin, scared and cold when they arrived at the shelter but they made great strides after taking to food.

On Thursday, the puppies, now known as Martha May and Cindy-Lou after characters from ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’, were put up for adoption.

The Calgary Humane Society’s Protection and Investigations unit continues its search for the person who abandoned the dogs. The offender could face a substantial fine, a lifetime ban from owning animals, and potential jail time.

Anyone with information regarding who left the dogs in the cardboard box is asked to contact the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455.