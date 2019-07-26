A Boston Terrier puppy that had been stolen during a northeast commercial break-in earlier this month has been located and placed in quarantine under veterinary care.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 6, someone smashed a window of The Top Dog Store, near the intersection of McKnight Boulevard and Edmonton Trail, and made off with a Boston Terrier puppy and a puggle, a beagle-pug cross, puppy. At the time of the theft, both dogs were roughly nine week old and had been microchipped.

The puggle puppy was found days after the theft in a carrier in the parking lot of a southeast motel. The dog was uninjured but hungry.

Robert Church, the owner of Top Dog, confirms Lucy, the Boston Terrier, was found by police Thursday in a stolen vehicle that had been abandoned in the northwest neighbourhood of Royal Oak. The car was locked and there was no indication as to how long the dog had been left alone in the hot vehicle.

Church says the puppy was transported to a veterinary clinic where it underwent x-rays and was provided with intravenous fluids and antibiotics. She remains under observation and will be quarantined for a few days.

"We're just thrilled the pup is okay," said Church. "We've been very worried about it."

"We're just so glad that the police did a good job after the puppy was in a hot vehicle."

The pet store has upgraded its security system following the break-in, including the installation of additional surveillance cameras.