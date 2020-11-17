CALGARY -- Four guide dogs from the CNIB guide dogs training facility in Calgary celebrated their first birthday on Tuesday and the organization is now looking for volunteers to help raise the incoming batch.

The dogs are preparing for their future careers that will change the lives of some Canadians living with sight loss.

Kezia Gray, puppy raising surpervisor with CNIB guide dogs, says that volunteers play a crucial role in their success to help Canadians with sight loss

"The puppy raisers, without them we wouldn’t be doing what we are doing it's as simple as that," said Gray. "They’re a crucial part of our organization"

The puppy raisers have been bringing the dogs in monthly for their training sessions. Typically, the guide dogs will head to Ontario once they're 15 months old to complete their formal training before being designated to an owner.

Debra Williamson is a puppy raiser and says being a guide dog puppy raiser has been extremely meaningful in her life.

"With the economy and everybody being home and considering early retirement, I am just so honoured to have been chosen," said Williamson. "This has filled my life. With lockdown in March, with COVID — I’ve had a constant companion."

The puppy raisers will have to part ways with the dogs in the coming months and Williamson knows it's going to be a bittersweet good bye. "As much as it's going to be really difficult for myself when she goes for formal training in Ottawa, she’s going to be changing somebody’s life."

The CNIB Guide Dogs program is getting new dogs coming in from Australia and are looking for more puppy raisers.

For more information on applying to be a puppy raiser visit CNIB Guide Dogs