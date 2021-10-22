Purple Perk sees food handling permit suspended over COVID-19 pandemic violations

Purple Perk in Mission, as seen on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Purple Perk in Mission, as seen on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon