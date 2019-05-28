Okotoks is teaming up with Black Diamond to bid for the 2022 Alberta Summer Games.

The joint bid was approved during the May 27th Okotoks council meeting.

“Council is pleased for Okotoks to share the opportunity to host the Summer Games with Black Diamond,” said Mayor Bill Robertson. “These games are an excellent way to showcase Okotoks as a community that supports arts and culture, sports, and economic growth.”

Legacy infrastructure would be built for the games including a mountain bike trail in Black Diamond and sand volleyball courts and a community arts project in Okotoks.

The games would bring about three thousand athletes and their families to the area.

The bid must be submitted by June 3 to the Alberta Sports Connection and the province’s selection committee will announce in the fall whether the bid is successful.