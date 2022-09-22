Put on your bobble hats for this unique scavenger hunt from Canadian Tire

Calgary is among the many major cities that will be participating in a scavenger hunt, hosted by retailer Canadian Tire.

The company says during the campaign, which runs between Sept. 23 and 29, customers have the chance to collect a special gift from the store.

"Canadian Tire is celebrating its 100th birthday by giving back to Canadians and to mark their birthday month, they’re hiding exclusive $100 Canadian Tire bills across Canada," officials said in a release.

The bills, which feature Sandy McTire and are valid for $100 worth of goods in stores, won't be easy to find because the search for them won't be limited to Canadian Tire locations.

Officials say during the search period, five bills will be hidden in the participating locations and they could be anywhere – on park benches, mail boxes or other places.

If it sounds like a daunting challenge, the company says it will be offering several clues on each day on Canadian Tire's TikTok channel.

Additionally, officials say "street teams" will also be in the participating locations to help out anyone searching for the bills.

Ninety-five of them are available to be won and there is a limit of one per participant, regardless of how many are at the location when they are found. Full rules and regulations can be found here.

The participating locations are as follows:

Vancouver;

Winnipeg;

Whitehorse;

Yellowknife;

Calgary;

Edmonton;

Saskatoon;

Toronto;

Orillia, Ont.;

Ottawa;

Bowmanville, Ont.;

Windsor, Ont.;

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.;

Sudbury, Ont.;

Gravenhurst, Ont.;

Charlottetown;

Halifax; and

Fredericton.

The contest is not available to residents in Quebec.